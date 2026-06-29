Tadweer Group to launch second ECORUN at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi on Sunday

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group will host the second edition of ECORUN at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, 5th July 2026, bringing together families, runners and members of the wider community in support of collective action against single-use plastics.

Building on the success of its first edition, ECORUN reflects Tadweer Group’s commitment to turning environmental awareness into meaningful community participation. The event aims to encourage responsible everyday choices, highlight the importance of reducing single-use plastics, and inspire more sustainable behaviours across the community.

This year’s edition has been designed to reflect its sustainability message in practice. Runner T-shirts will be made from recycled material, while participation medals will be made from recycled zinc alloy.

The event will also reduce reliance on single-use plastic across key touchpoints, with recyclable materials collected and sorted after the run.

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said, “ECORUN reflects Tadweer Group’s commitment to engaging the community as an active partner in turning environmental awareness into practical action. Reducing single-use plastics begins with awareness, but meaningful progress is shaped by the choices people make every day. By bringing together families, runners and residents, this initiative encourages more responsible behaviours and reinforces the role of community participation in supporting a cleaner, more sustainable Abu Dhabi.”

Participants can choose from 2.5km, 5km and 10km race categories, with age groups designed to welcome children, families, first-time runners and experienced athletes.

The top three male and female finishers in each race category will be recognised during the podium presentation.