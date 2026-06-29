UAE expresses solidarity with Qatar, conveys condolences over death of Qatari citizen following maritime incident

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the brotherly State of Qatar following the death of a Qatari citizen and the injury of another Arab national as a result of shrapnel from military operations in the area.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, and to the government and people of Qatar, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured individual.