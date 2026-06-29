EDE discusses progress on transition to Agentic AI to build more proactive, efficient pharmaceutical system

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has discussed progress on the transition to Agentic AI in pharmaceutical regulation during a meeting of its AI Agenda Committee.

Chaired by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors, the meeting was attended by Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Establishment, together with committee members.

The committee discussed the application of Agentic AI across medicine registration, regulatory oversight, inspections and pharmaceutical supply chains, in addition to strengthening data integration and developing performance indicators.

Members also reviewed plans to enhance regulatory operations to strengthen drug security and improve preparedness for global developments.

Saeed Al Hajeri said the UAE will continue to strengthen its global leadership in adopting and deploying Agentic AI across strategic sectors, adding that AI’s adoption in the pharmaceutical sector marks a significant step towards a more efficient and proactive regulatory ecosystem, while reinforcing the country's position as a global hub for innovation and advanced regulation.

Meanwhile, Dr Fatima Al Kaabi said the adoption of Agentic AI represents a transformative shift in regulatory operations by accelerating data analysis and supporting proactive decision-making, thereby enhancing the efficiency of regulatory processes and strengthening the sector's ability to respond to future developments with greater agility and flexibility.

This approach reflects the Emirates Drug Establishment's commitment to developing a more efficient and agile regulatory ecosystem capable of keeping pace with global developments, while enhancing the quality of decision-making across all stages of its operations.