GDRFA Dubai launches second edition of 'GDRFA Dubai Scientific Research Award'

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) announced the launch of the second edition of the “GDRFA Dubai Scientific Research Award”, as a future-focused knowledge platform that brings together researchers, innovators, and future-makers with the aim of leveraging knowledge and scientific research to develop innovative scientific and applied solutions that contribute to enhancing the efficiency of government services and sustaining institutional excellence.

The award aligns with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to position Dubai as the world’s most future-ready city, and reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to fostering a culture of scientific research and innovation by empowering creative minds to transform knowledge and research ideas into practical solutions capable of advancing government work systems and anticipating future needs.

The award aims to provide an enabling environment for researchers and innovators by supporting scientific research and applied projects that deliver impactful and sustainable solutions, contributing to enhancing institutional performance, improving service quality, and reinforcing Dubai and the UAE’s position as a global hub for research, innovation, and future-driven solutions.

The award comprises three main categories: the Digital Innovation Award, which focuses on artificial intelligence, digital solutions, and smart systems to enhance digital transformation and operational efficiency; the Leadership Research and Knowledge Management Award, which targets future-oriented leadership, capability development, and the promotion of continuous learning and knowledge innovation; and the GDRFA Dubai Services Award, which supports research and applied projects aimed at improving customer experience, empowering employees, and enhancing service efficiency and quality. Together, these categories contribute to developing innovative solutions, strengthening institutional performance, and shaping the future of government services.

To further enhance the award’s excellence and uphold the highest standards of efficiency and integrity, its digital platform has been powered by Agentic AI, creating an intelligent ecosystem that supports submission management and verifies compliance with approved criteria, thereby improving the efficiency of evaluation processes and the quality of outcomes.

Commenting on the launch, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said, “The GDRFA Dubai Scientific Research Award represents a significant step in strengthening the knowledge and innovation ecosystem. It reflects our belief that applied scientific research is one of the key enablers of government work development and the creation of future-focused solutions capable of achieving real and sustainable impact.”

He added, “Through this award, we seek to empower researchers and innovators by providing a platform that supports the transformation of scientific ideas into practical applications that serve people and enhance service quality, while strengthening institutional readiness to anticipate the future, in line with Dubai’s aspirations for global leadership and government excellence.”