ADFD deploys AED562 million in strategic investments supporting key sectors across emerging markets in 2025

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) announced that it deployed AED562 million across six strategic investments in 2025, supporting key sectors including healthcare, education, food security and economic development, reinforcing the Fund’s continued commitment to advancing sustainable development, strengthening essential services, and fostering inclusive economic growth in partner countries.

Aligned with ADFD’s 2030 Strategy, which prioritises maximising developmental impact in communities worldwide, these investments span high-impact projects across India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan, advancing access to essential services, generate employment opportunities, and reinforce inclusive, sustainable economic growth.

Collectively, these projects are expected to deliver measurable development outcomes, including healthcare services for more than two million beneficiaries annually, quality education for over 34,000 students, and the creation and support of more than 10,000 jobs across priority sectors.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, “These projects reflect the Fund’s approach to deploying capital towards high-impact, sustainable development projects. They are designed to strengthen economic resilience in partner countries and advance shared prosperity objectives. Through targeted investments, we continue to prioritise critical sectors that underpin social wellbeing, while fostering strategic partnerships that generate long-term, scalable value for communities.”

Healthcare represented the largest area of investment activity during 2025, reflecting ADFD’s focus on expanding access to quality healthcare services in underserved markets.

In Vietnam, the Fund invested in SIS Hospital, a specialised stroke and cardiovascular care provider serving a catchment area of approximately 17 million people across the Mekong Delta and neighbouring regions. Since its establishment, the hospital has helped improve access to life-saving treatment by increasing the proportion of stroke patients receiving care, while supporting more than 1,300 low-income patients through dedicated treatment assistance programmes.

ADFD also invested in Tam Tri Medical, one of Vietnam’s largest private healthcare networks, which served more than one million patients in 2025 through its seven-hospital platform. Operating primarily in underserved cities and communities, the network plays a critical role in expanding access to affordable healthcare services and reducing pressure on public healthcare infrastructure.

Beyond healthcare, the Fund’s investments also support human capital development through education. Through its investment in Phase Education, a regional K-12 education platform operating across Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand, ADFD is helping provide quality education to more than 34,000 students across 31 campuses.

Food security and supply chain resilience remained another key area of focus. In Uzbekistan, ADFD, through its Uzbek investment arm, Abu Dhabi Uzbek Investment Company (ADUI), invested in Korzinka, the country’s leading food retail chain, supporting the modernisation of food distribution networks and access to affordable food products across all regions of the country.

The company currently employs more than 10,000 people and is expanding its operations through the development of one of Central Asia’s largest logistics and distribution facilities, strengthening agricultural value chains and supporting future job creation.

Collectively, the investments reflect ADFD’s ongoing commitment to its 2030 strategy, through financing that strengthens key developmental sectors, advances economic diversification, and reinforces its position as a leading development partner that enables sustainable long-term impact.