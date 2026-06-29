Al Jalila Foundation gets AED9 million from Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation to renovate Latifa Hospital Ward 02

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Foundation has announced a donation of AED9 million from Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation through The Hope Fund to renovate Ward 02 in the Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women’s Health Department at Dubai Health’s Latifa Hospital.

The agreement was signed at Al Jalila Foundation, in the presence of Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation; Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU); Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health, and Provost of MBRU; Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation; Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer at Dubai Health; and Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Dubai Health Women and Children’s Campus.

This support comes under The Hope Fund, a flagship initiative launched by Al Jalila Foundation, which plays a vital role in enabling Dubai Health’s vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving. The Fund supports the development of Dubai Health’s facilities and expands access to advanced medical services aligned with community needs.

Ward 02 at Latifa Hospital includes 20 beds dedicated to antenatal, postnatal, and neonatal care. This is supported by a specialised medical and nursing team providing integrated care tailored to patients’ needs throughout their care journey.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg said, "This agreement reflects Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation’s commitment to supporting initiatives that create positive and sustainable impact across the community. It also stems from our belief in the importance of developing healthcare infrastructure that improves the care provided to mothers and children, and advances health for humanity."

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni said, “We are grateful to Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation for its generous and continued support of Al Jalila Foundation’s programs, reflecting the strong collaboration between philanthropic organisations and the health system. Through The Hope Fund, we continue to work with our partners to develop healthcare facilities and support the delivery of care for patients and their families."

Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi said, "We thank Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation for its generosity, which reflects a shared commitment to elevating the patient experience, in line with Dubai Health’s Patient First promise. This contribution will help advance the facilities dedicated to women’s and newborn care at Latifa Hospital and ensure their needs are met during one of the most important stages of their lives.”