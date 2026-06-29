International Charity Organisation rehabilitates educational complex, supports healthcare sector in Syria

AJMAN, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the International Charity Organisation (ICO) continues to implement humanitarian and development projects in the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic as part of its efforts to support communities and improve quality of life through vital initiatives in the education and healthcare sectors.

In this context, the organisation announced the completion of a project to rehabilitate the Al-Lataminah Educational Complex in Syria's Hama Governorate. The complex comprises five schools and is set to serve as a centre of learning that promotes education and knowledge while providing a supportive environment for students.

In the healthcare sector, the International Charity Organisation supported Al Raqqa National Hospital by supplying a range of medical equipment and supplies for its maternity and paediatrics departments, including intensive care beds, ventilators, a women's ultrasound machine, electrolyte analysers, an electrocautery unit, a chemistry laboratory, and an oxygen station.

The paediatrics and neonatal departments were also equipped with ventilators, incubators, operating lights, anaesthesia machines, suction devices, patient monitors, ear examination devices, vein finders and non-contact thermometers, enhancing the hospital's readiness and its capacity to provide integrated healthcare services.

Dr. Khalid Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the Organisation, said the projects reflect the commitment of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi to implementing humanitarian initiatives that improve the lives of those in need and strengthen the foundations of stability and development in communities.

He expressed his deepest appreciation and gratitude to H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for his continued support of humanitarian projects, particularly in Syria, including educational initiatives and vital healthcare facilities that restore hope to those in need and enhance their quality of life.