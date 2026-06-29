NCM launches country's first Agentic AI assistants for meteorological sector

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership and the national vision to accelerate the adoption of Agentic Artificial Intelligence across government operations, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has launched the country’s first Agentic AI assistants for the meteorological sector and approved a comprehensive roadmap to expand the deployment of these technologies across its services.

The initiative reflects the Centre’s commitment to advancing the national meteorological system, enhancing operational readiness for the future, and supporting the UAE’s vision of building a more efficient, agile, and proactive government.

This initiative is aligned with the UAE’s strategic vision to leverage the latest artificial intelligence technologies to improve government performance, enhance service quality, and strengthen decision-making through innovative solutions that empower national talent and harness technology for the benefit of society.

Dr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, Director General of the National Centre of Meteorology and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said that the adoption of Agentic AI technologies embodies the UAE leadership’s vision of harnessing advanced technologies to build a more efficient and future-ready government ecosystem. He noted that the Centre continues to translate this vision into practical applications that support decision-making and strengthen the nation’s preparedness for weather and climate-related events.

He added, “We do not see artificial intelligence as a substitute for human expertise, but rather as a knowledge partner that enhances the capabilities of specialists by providing more advanced tools for data analysis, risk assessment, and timely decision-making. Human expertise will always remain at the core of our operations, with experts retaining full authority over all final decisions, while AI serves to improve speed, efficiency, and accuracy.”

He explained that NCM has already begun implementing the first phase of its roadmap by deploying two Agentic AI assistants within its operational environment. The system will gradually expand to cover additional technical and operational sectors, further strengthening the UAE’s leadership in applying future technologies to meteorology and early warning services.

The initiative represents one of the first practical applications of Agentic AI in the meteorological sector. It is built on a network of autonomous yet collaborative intelligent agents operating through a unified platform to support specialists in monitoring and analysing data, preparing reports, and assisting weather forecasting and early warning operations, while ensuring that all final decisions remain in the hands of qualified experts.

As part of the first phase of implementation, NCM has deployed two intelligent assistants—Al-Rasid and Forecaster Assistant—to work alongside meteorologists in operational forecasting centres, enhancing response times, improving analytical accuracy, and supporting operational decision-making under all weather conditions.

Al-Rasid is an intelligent assistant designed for continuous monitoring and early warning. Operating around the clock, it continuously monitors data received from NCM’s network of weather observation stations, weather radars, meteorological satellites, seismic monitoring networks, air quality stations, and other operational data sources. It analyses incoming information in real time and issues immediate visual alerts whenever unusual developments or threshold exceedances require the attention of specialists. It also generates an up-to-date national weather briefing and provides a proactive summary of expected weather conditions over the coming days, giving forecasters a comprehensive operational picture of evolving weather situations.

The Forecaster Assistant represents a new generation of decision-support tools for weather forecasting and numerical weather prediction. It continuously monitors the flow of numerical weather prediction data, verifies processing integrity, compares outputs from multiple global forecasting models, analyses forecast uncertainty and model discrepancies, prepares preliminary drafts of weather and marine bulletins, and generates an intelligent dashboard highlighting potential weather hazards over the coming days. These capabilities enable forecasters to focus on scientific analysis while making faster and more informed operational decisions.

NCM emphasised that this step in adopting artificial intelligence tools is designed to augment—not replace—human expertise. All AI-generated output remains subject to review and approval by qualified specialists before publication, in line with international best practices in AI governance and to ensure the highest standards of accuracy, reliability, and accountability.

The roadmap also outlines the gradual expansion of Agentic AI applications into additional operational domains, including climate services, multi-hazard early warning, air quality monitoring, aviation meteorology, seismology, and media communications. These capabilities will be delivered through an integrated ecosystem of intelligent agents capable of analysing data, generating reports, and producing recommendations, thereby improving operational efficiency and accelerating responses to weather and environmental events.

The roadmap is supported by a comprehensive governance framework that ensures the protection of national data, the explainability of AI-generated outputs, full traceability of processes and decisions, and continuous performance evaluation based on clearly defined indicators. This framework is designed to guarantee the responsible, secure, and trustworthy deployment of Agentic AI technologies across the Centre’s operations.

This project marks a significant milestone in the National Centre of Meteorology’s digital transformation journey and reflects its continued commitment to adopting the world's most advanced technologies to strengthen meteorological and early warning services, enhance the UAE’s resilience to climate-related challenges, and reinforce the country's position as a global leader in harnessing artificial intelligence for sustainable development and the well-being of society.