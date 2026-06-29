National Campaign for Drug Enforcement: Family is powerful emotional anchor protecting children from drugs

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Discovering that a child has fallen into the trap of drug addiction is one of the most devastating shocks a family can face. Parents often find themselves torn between an overwhelming fear for their child, a sense of disappointment and loss, and the concern over social stigma.

This overwhelming tide of conflicting emotions often leaves families standing at a crossroads. They must choose between keeping what they perceive as ‘a disaster’ a secret while attempting to handle it through unstructured and usually futile methods, or reaching out to the relevant entities for guidance, counselling and the subsequent treatment and rehabilitation. The choice between these two paths ultimately comes down to family awareness, maturity and the ability to see the situation for what it truly is.

The first rule of family awareness regarding addiction is recognising that an individual struggling with substance abuse is a patient in need of treatment by professionals. They likely fell victim to drugs during a moment of vulnerability, by being influenced by negative peer pressure or out of a reckless curiosity that drives people to try what is forbidden. Families need to handle such situations with wisdom, avoid harsh blame and encourage them to seek help, treatment and rehabilitation support.

The UAE goes to extraordinary lengths to keep drugs out of our community, crack down on dealers and hold accountable anyone who dares to compromise the nation’s most valuable asset; the youth.

These efforts, however, can only achieve full impact when families and communities join hands with the government. This integration of efforts is more critical in our dominantly digital world, where online spaces bypass every physical barrier, reaching our children in the safety of their own homes, and within their family and friend circles. Safeguarding the community requires more than just strict enforcement; it demands powerful awareness, resilient families and a vigilant community.

To achieve these goals, the National Drug Enforcement Authority, in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, launched the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement under the theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’ to highlight the vital role of family awareness in detecting early warning signs of substance abuse.

Recognising these signs helps parents intervene in a positive and timely manner. As the first line of defence, families play the primary role in protecting their children. To support this role, the campaign promotes trust, open communication and emotional support at home, while guiding families on the path of treatment and rehabilitation.

Teenagers and adolescents remain the most vulnerable to the threat of drug use and addiction. The risks increase due to several factors, most notably poor parenting skills, neglecting a teenager's emotional needs and family breakdown, including subtle marital discord which creates a breeding ground for children to drift away from parental guidance.

Other factors include the lack of social and life skills among youth, the strong influence of negative peer pressure at school or in the community and the absence of open communication at home. When young people are constantly and strictly judged at home rather than finding a safe haven, they look for comfort elsewhere, making them easy prey for the wrong crowd.

Global research and studies reveal that constant family conflict and emotional neglect can increase the risk of youth drifting into substance abuse by up to 50%, making family breakdown an imminent risk that dealers can exploit.

Global studies also prove that small details, such as sharing regular family meals, reduce a child's likelihood of engaging in risky behaviours by 33% by increasing the child’s sense of psychological security.

A family’s awareness, vigilance and constant attentiveness to their children's behaviour are the most effective ways to protect children from substance abuse. Global studies on the perception gap between parents and children (most notably by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of Michigan) reveal that 85% of youth who fall into addiction began engaging in high-risk behaviours, such as smoking or keeping bad company, for six months to a full year before their parents ever noticed. This dangerous delay is caused by a lack of early observation and daily communication.

There is no fixed timeline between initial drug use and the onset of addiction, as the duration varies depending on the substance, the method of use and individual biological and psychological factors. However, there are clear warning signs families can look out for.

In someone struggling with drug use, these signs often appear as drastic shifts in mood and personality, persistent anxiety and a sudden loss of interest in sports or hobbies. Parents may notice a sharp drop in energy, chronic lethargy and exhaustion from minimal effort.

Other indicators include frequent school absences, dropping grades, poor focus and a growing tendency to withdraw from the family, such as skipping family meals or keeping secrets.

An unexplained demand for more money and a sudden change in friend circles are major red flags, where teenagers start to pull away from their regular friends at school or in the neighbourhood to mix with a completely new crowd.

Physical signs include insomnia and disrupted sleep patterns caused by the drug’s effects on the body, often accompanied by bloodshot eyes and dark under eye circles. Finally, a gradual loss of appetite is common, with individuals eating noticeably smaller amounts over time.

However, it is essential to emphasise that some of these symptoms overlap with common teenage behaviours, which means parents must approach these signs with caution, avoiding rushed assumptions or direct accusations.

Instead, families should adopt positive and encouraging approaches that empower both youth and parents to confront the challenges posed by addiction. If needed, confidential treatment and rehabilitation support can be requested through the Hosn service at 80044.