Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of national duty martyr Issa Ghuloom Al Balushi

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has offered condolences on the passing of national duty hero First Soldier Issa Ghuloom Al Balushi, martyred during an official training mission in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed attended the mourning majlis in Dubai and extended deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr.

He prayed for the national duty hero to be enveloped in boundless mercy, ranked among the righteous and martyrs in Paradise, and for his family and loved ones to be granted strength, patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the pride of the UAE, its leadership and people, in the fallen heroes and their sacrifices in defending the nation, reflecting the values of sacrifice and loyalty for the sake of their homeland, preserving its achievements and ensuring the nation's flag continues to fly high with honour and dignity.