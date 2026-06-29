Man City appoint Enzo Maresca as manager

MANCHESTER, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Manchester City has announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca as manager.

The Italian has signed a three-year contract until summer 2029.

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak believes City and Maresca are a perfect match and says the style of football the Italian favours is a reflection of the Club’s values.

He said, “Enzo is someone who has always sought out opportunities to challenge himself and succeed in his managerial career. He brings a personality, passion and intelligence completely aligned to our needs.

"He is re-joining an organisation that is entirely in lock-step with his ambition and hunger for achievement, and his return to Manchester City is therefore a welcome natural next step for both him and the Club."

Al Mubarak added, “Enzo inherits a squad and football organisation perfectly suited to reflect and evolve his brand of football, and we are all very much looking forward to seeing the impact he can have in building further on the Club’s success."

For Maresca, it will mark his third spell at the Club, and he arrives armed with a wealth of experience and success at elite level.

“Manchester City is a club I know very well, and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me,” Maresca said.

“City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively."

He noted, “This will be my third spell here. I know this Club, I know the demands and I know the expectations.

“The quality of the people who work here is what makes it so special, and I want to thank them for showing faith in my ability.

“I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City.”

Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano added, “Enzo was the stand-out candidate in our considerations. We know his personality and his vision for the way football should be played. He is a man with integrity, charisma and passion.

“In addition to his successes at Chelsea and Leicester, his City track record speaks for itself. He managed our EDS team with distinction and was a key contributor to the historic Treble season.

“We will ensure that he receives everything he needs to be successful here and we are all very much looking forward to seeing his positive impact on the next phase of the Club’s progress.”