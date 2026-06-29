SEDD releases 2025 Annual Report

SHARJAH, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) issued its 2025 Annual Report, entitled “New Launch Towards Sustainable Economy”, which reviews the most prominent achievements, initiatives and projects implemented by the department last year. This release aimed at representing SEDD’s efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the economic environment in Sharjah, support sustainable growth, and consolidate the emirate’s position as an attractive centre for investment and business.

The Annual Report provides a comprehensive overview of the SEDD’s performance and strategic initiatives, including key areas such as investment, competitiveness, sustainability, digital transformation, service development, human resources, as well as community and knowledge initiatives that reflect the Department’s orientation towards an integrated and sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Through the Annual Report, SEDD also confirmed its constant efforts to develop the business environment and enhance the efficiency of services provided to customers, through a package of quality initiatives and digital projects that contribute to raising the quality of services and improving the experience of investors and entrepreneurs.

In details, the report highlighted several chapters stating with SEDD “Investments” which discussed the developmental and investment indicators that reflect the stability and attractiveness of the economic environment in the emirate, in addition to the growth of economic licenses, the contribution of various sectors to supporting the economic output, as well as efforts to enhance the local and foreign investment environment, develop businesses, and empower businesswomen.

In its second chapter, “Competitiveness”, the initiatives and projects aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and innovation were highlighted in addition to the efforts aimed at supporting the growth of the industrial sector, and empowering the commercial sector. Also, this section represented the efforts made in the areas of compliance, governance, legal support for various commercial and industrial sectors, combating money laundering, and effective participation in local and international exhibitions and events.

In the “Markets” section, the report addressed the effective monitoring processes that SEDD adopt to ensure markets’ safety and products’ quality, enhance trade protection, improve market regulation efficiency, and provide rapid response and interactive solutions.

As for the “digital” chapter, the report highlighted a number of advanced digital initiatives, including smart services, improving customer experience, employing artificial intelligence technologies, and developing electronic systems, in line with the Sharjah government’s directions in digital transformation and government innovation, and supporting the advanced data and artificial intelligence system.

The report also addressed SEDD’s efforts in the field of corporate communication and human resources development, through training and qualification programs, motivating competencies, and enhancing the work environment, in addition to the community and humanitarian initiatives implemented by the Department during 2025, as well as sustainable development initiatives.

Additionally, the report represented enhancing institutional efficiency, knowledge management, specialised reports and studies, in addition to supporting the role of women in the industrial sector, consolidating the concepts of institutional sustainability, and continuous analysis to enhance customer experience. All these concepts were dealt with through a full chapter under the title “Development”.

Likely, the report reflected the SEDD’s efforts in developing and enhancing human resources and personnel, career advancement towards institutional excellence, developing community capabilities and building future competencies, achieving social security for employees, logistical support, and leading community and humanitarian initiatives.

In addition, this 2025 Annual Report emphasised SEDD’s commitment to carry on the development process of an integrated economic system that supports sustainable development and enhances the emirate’s readiness to keep pace with global economic changes, in accordance with best practices and modern standards.

Commenting on that, Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman and Member of the Executive Council, affirmed that the 2025 Annual Report reflects the Department’s commitment to implementing the visions and directives of the wise leadership, and consolidating Sharjah’s position as a leading economic and investment destination at the regional and international levels, through adopting best economic practices and promoting a sustainable business environment.

Furthermore, he added that this annual release documented SEDD’s journey and achievements in cooperation with various strategic partners, as well as its concerns to develop a flexible and competitive economic system that supports investment, innovation and entrepreneurship, in line with rapid economic and technological transformations

Moreover, SEDD Chairman pointed out that SEDD focussed in 2025 on enhancing digital transformation, improving quality of services, and simplifying procedures, which contributes to improving customer experience and stimulating the growth of various economic sectors, in addition to supporting sustainability, empowering national talents, and strengthening partnership with the private sector, in line with Sharjah’s future development vision.

On the other hand, Abdelaziz Omar Al Midfa, Director of Government Communication Department at SEDD, stated, “The release of SEDD annual report is a significant annual event that reflects the emirate's ongoing development. This development necessitates the availability of data, statistics, and analyses for investors and decision-makers. The report monitors key economic indicators in Sharjah, aiming to document the emirate's economic developments and visions. This, in turn, facilitates access to the Annual Rreport for various entities, enabling them to anticipate the future prospects of economic development in Sharjah. It also documents the emirate's economic progress by tracking and recording all developments and changes that occur annually across different activities and sectors, reflecting the efforts made to enhance economic development”.

Al Midfa also explained that the Annual Report devoted sufficient space to tracking the local economy in general and the economic indicators of Sharjah in particular.

He added that 2025 results revealed positive performance across numerous economic indicators in Sharjah, across most sectors. This led to a significant increase in customer satisfaction with the Department's services, reaching 96.8%, while customer satisfaction with the SEDD’s responsiveness to their complaints reached 91%.