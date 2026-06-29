Sharjah Police implements economic support package for businesses

SHARJAH, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the Sharjah Government's efforts to support economic activities and strengthen the investment environment, Sharjah Police has implemented a package of economic facilitation measures and decisions approved by Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

The package includes financial exemptions and fee reductions aimed at easing the burden on companies and economic establishments. These measures will remain in effect for three months from the date the decision comes into force.

The package includes several key incentives, including a 50% reduction in fees for renewing security permits for commercial activities, a 50% reduction in subscription fees for the police's security systems, and a 50% reduction in violations and fines registered against economic establishments. It also offers a 20% reduction in mandatory training programme fees for companies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Programme.

The package also introduces a range of exemptions and regulatory exceptions. These include exempting the transport sector from fees for issuing commercial licence certificates, waiving the vehicle age limit and comprehensive inspection requirements for vehicles belonging to rental companies, educational institutes and schools, and companies operating leased buses. It also provides a one-year exemption from traffic code-related violations, with the option to pay the remaining fines in instalments after the exemption period, waives late registration penalties for vehicles with registrations expired for no more than one year, and allows heavy vehicles to continue operating during restricted periods for projects, subject to prior approval.