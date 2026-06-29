Al Masraf unveils its new corporate identity, marking next phase of growth

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Masraf (Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade) has announced the launch of its new corporate identity, marking a new phase in its journey built on trust, expertise and long-standing relationships.

The new identity reflects the Bank’s ambition to deliver proposition-driven, people-centric capabilities that are tailored to the relationships we share with our clients.

Al Masraf officially unveiled its renewed corporate identity during a special launch event held at its Head Office in Abu Dhabi.

The event was attended by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Farhat Omar Hamad, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; and the board members: Raja Mohammed AlMazrouei, Suhail Hilal Almansoori, Mustafa Elmanea, Ahmed AlSidieg Al Sharkasi, and Al Masraf’s Chief Executive Officer, Fuad Mohamed.

The launch coincides with Al Masraf’s 50th anniversary, celebrating a prominent banking legacy while reflecting the Bank’s continued evolution to meet the changing needs of clients and the market.

It also reinforces Al Masraf’s vision for the future, centred on strengthening customer engagement, enhancing its capabilities, and delivering a banking experience that is faster, more agile, and more responsive to the needs of individuals, institutions, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The new corporate identity embodies the Bank’s promise, “Empowering Future Legacies,” reflecting its commitment to empowering businesses, institutions and individuals to achieve their ambitions.

It marks a new phase of growth focused on providing innovative financial solutions, personalised services and expert guidance, empowering individuals, businesses and communities to reach their full potential; because Al Masraf knows that when great potential is fulfilled, that is when great legacies of the future are created. And most importantly, the Bank is committed to supporting the economic development of the United Arab Emirates.

Building on its position as a national bank with deep expertise in trade and corporate banking, Al Masraf continues to invest in talent, processes and digital platforms that enhance operational efficiency, accelerate service delivery and strengthen the customer satisfaction.

Speaking on the launch, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Al Masraf, said, “The launch of Al Masraf’s new corporate identity marks an important milestone in our journey. For fifty years, Al Masraf has contributed to the economic development of the UAE and has been part of the nation’s remarkable success story.”

He continued, “What distinguishes the Bank today is not only the trust it has earned, but also the strong foundations upon which it was established under the Federal Decree issued by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. As we look to the future, we remain committed to strengthening our capabilities in line with our clients’ aspirations and the UAE’s vision for continued growth and prosperity.”

Fuad Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masraf, said, "At Al Masraf, our purpose extends beyond banking. Since our inception, we have been conducting cross-border transactions between the UAE and North African markets, thinking regionally and serving personally. We were one of the first corporate banks in the UAE and have always been there to support the creation of prosperity.”

Muna Harib, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience at Al Masraf, said, “Al Masraf’s brand is much more than its name, logo and colours. In its broadest sense, our revamped branding represents the complete experience of engaging with our innovative and tailored financial services that fuel the ambition of every business and individual. We want our brand to showcase our belief that true success is fueled by ambition and determination, just like our customers who dream big and aspire for greatness. We are committed to being a partner on their journey to achieve their financial goals.”

Al Masraf, which officially commenced banking operations in 1976 under Federal Decree No. (50), continues to serve as a trusted financial partner to companies, institutions and individuals, drawing on fifty years of experience in supporting trade, investment and long-term relationships.