EU trade in rare earth elements increased in 2025

BRUSSELS, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- EU trade in rare earth elements grew in 2025, after a steep decline recorded in 2024. Imports rose by 17.1%, reaching 15 100 tonnes, while exports rose by 21.1%, totalling 6 700 tonnes, according to figures eleased by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

At the same time, the value of imported rare earth elements increased by 23.2% to €124.9 million, and the value of exports grew by 29.9% to €124.7 million.

Rare earth elements are a group of 17 speciality metals with a high supply risk and significant economic importance, used in various high-tech applications, including in everyday technologies like mobile phones and computers, and also in advanced medical technologies.

In 2025, most of the rare earth elements were imported from China (46.8% of total weight, or 7 100 tonnes). The second-largest partner was Russia, with 25.9% of imports (3 900 tonnes), and Malaysia came third, with 23.1% of imports (3 500 tonnes). Japan and the United States followed with 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively.