UN warns of relentless expansion and acceleration of Israeli settlements in West Bank

NEW YORK, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, reiterated the Secretary-General’s strong condemnation of the relentless expansion and acceleration of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“These developments further entrench the unlawful Israeli occupation and threaten the viability of a fully independent, contiguous and sovereign Palestinian State,” he said, stressing that all Israeli settlements and related infrastructure have “no legal validity”, constitute a flagrant violation of international law, and must cease immediately.

Turning attention to the ceasefire announced eight months ago in Gaza, he said that the strip still faces profound uncertainty and immense human suffering.

“I condemn the continued killing and injury of civilians in Gaza, including women and children,” he said

during a UN Security Council briefing on the latest update on the implementation of Council resolution 2334 (2016). He also expressed particular concern over recent increasing calls for a resumption of widespread hostilities in Gaza.

“This would be disastrous for the Palestinian people of Gaza, for Israelis and for the entire region,” he said.