Dubai’s smart bus pooling service crosses 193,000 riders

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) – The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that its pre-booked app-based minibus service has served more than 193,000 riders since its launch, highlighting the increasing adoption of smart and flexible mobility solutions across Dubai.

The service has gained momentum by offering passengers a convenient shared transport option designed around digital booking, dynamic routes and improved connectivity. It forms part of Dubai’s wider efforts to develop an integrated public transport system powered by innovation and sustainability.

The smart shared bus service allows customers to reserve journeys through authorised smart platforms, connecting passengers travelling towards nearby destinations through shared trips. The model provides a comfortable and efficient alternative for daily mobility while supporting better use of public transport networks across Dubai.

The service achieved its highest operational performance in October 2025, when it transported more than 18,000 riders in a single month. The milestone reflects rising demand for flexible transport options between residential communities, commercial areas and key destinations throughout the city.