Maalexi, RXIL Global sign strategic alliance to expand trade finance access for Indian agricultural exporters

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Hub71 startup, Maalexi, an Abu Dhabi-based agricultural trade technology company has signed a strategic alliance agreement with RXIL Global IFSC Limited (RXIL Global), an International Trade Financing Services (ITFS) platform regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in India.

The alliance aims to improve access to trade finance for cross-border agricultural transactions involving Indian exporters, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By combining Maalexi's trade execution capabilities and supply chain network with RXIL Global's financing platform, the two companies will explore opportunities to facilitate financing for eligible agricultural trade transactions in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Azam Pasha, Chief Executive Officer, Maalexi Inc. said: “Maalexi was built on a single conviction: that agricultural SMEs deserve the same quality of trade infrastructure and financing access that large multinationals get easy access to.

This alliance with RXIL Global is a direct expression of that conviction. We have spent years building physical presence - warehouses, verified supply chains, standardized trade records - across the GCC, Europe, and India. Connecting that real-world infrastructure to a regulated institutional financing marketplace is the next logical step, and we are doing it with the rigor and compliance discipline that long-term trust demands.”

The partnership brings together two complementary platforms. Maalexi provides end-to-end agricultural trade execution capabilities spanning supplier and buyer verification, trade data management, logistics coordination, warehousing, and digital asset representation across commodity supply chains. Operating warehousing and trade infrastructure across the GCC, Europe and India, the company generates structured and audit-ready trade records that help create transparency and confidence across cross-border transactions.

Under the proposed collaboration, eligible trade records generated through Maalexi's platform may be presented through RXIL Global's financing workflows, enabling participating financial institutions to independently assess receivables and inventory-backed transactions for financing opportunities. All financing decisions will remain solely at the discretion of participating financial institutions.

Ganesh Nalawade, Chief Executive Officer, RXIL Global said: "This alliance brings together complementary capabilities that can help improve access to trade finance for agricultural exporters. By connecting verified trade transactions with a network of regulated financing providers, we aim to support greater efficiency, transparency and participation in cross-border trade."