RAK Ruler receives Indonesian Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at H.H.'s palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, who paid a courtesy visit to H.H.. He was accompanied by Denny Lesmana- Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai.

H.H. and the Ambassador and discussed ways to strengthen relations with Indonesia across various fields. During the meeting, they also exchanged views on a number of topics of mutual interest.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm hospitality and gracious reception.

He praised the strength and depth of the bilateral relations, as well as the comprehensive development and progress witnessed by the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah across various sectors.