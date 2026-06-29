EU renewable energy, natural gas supply up in 2025

BRUSSELS, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- In 2025, the supply of natural gas and renewable energy in the EU grew compared with 2024, while the supply of coal and petroleum products decreased, according to preliminary data on energy production and imports published by Eurostat today.

The EU’s natural gas supply grew for the second straight year, after a sharp drop in 2023. In 2025, it increased by 2.3% compared with 2024, amounting to around 13.1 million terajoules (TJ).

The supply of renewable energies grew by 1.4% compared with 2024, totalling 11.5 million TJ, despite a substantial drop in hydro power, which was the main reason for the slight decrease observed in electricity production from renewables. Nuclear energy supply also increased, but more modestly, by 0.2%, to 650 648 Gigawatt-hour (GWh).

In contrast, the supply of coal continued to decrease. Brown coal supply decreased by 7.7% to 184 741 thousand tonnes, while hard coal supply dropped by 3.2% to 107 072 thousand tonnes. Both figures are the lowest recorded since the data series began in 1990.

In terms of petroleum products, the supply totalled 448 656 thousand tonnes, indicating a 2.8% drop compared with 2023.

In 2025, renewable energy continued to be the main source of electricity in the EU, accounting for 47.2% of all electricity production. Renewables generated 1.33 million GWh, marking a small decrease of 0.5% compared with 2024.

Conversely, electricity generated from fossil fuels increased by 3.2% compared with the previous year, contributing 0.83 million GWh, or 29.6% of the total electricity production.

Nuclear plants produced 0.65 million GWh or 23.2% of the EU electricity production, reflecting a 0.2% increase in production compared with 2024.