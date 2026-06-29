Dubai Sports Council launches ‘Club Accelerators Programme’ as part of ‘Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033’

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Sports Council announced the launch of the ‘Club Accelerators Programme’, a key initiative within the Clubs pillar of the ‘Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033’.

The programme aims to develop the system of government and private clubs in the Emirate of Dubai, support their institutional and professional transformation, enhance their competitiveness and ability to attract investment, increase the sports sector’s contribution to GDP and develop national talent, in line with Dubai’s position as a leading international sports hub.

This came during a press conference organised by the Dubai Sports Council at the Emirates Towers’ Creative Hall, where Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, spoke.

The conference was attended by a number of sports stars, sports leaders, heads of football companies, board chairmen, and CEOs of Dubai clubs.

During the conference, cooperation agreements were signed between the Dubai Sports Council and the four Dubai government-owned clubs: Al Wasl, Al Nasr, Shabab Al Ahli and Hatta, as well as the private clubs such as Dubai City, Dubai United, Golf United, Fursan Hispania, Royal, Modern Sport, Al Ittifaq, Fort Virtus, Precision and Legentos.

During his speech, Khalfan Belhoul emphasised that achieving the desired development in the sports sector necessitates close and complete cooperation between the Dubai Sports Council and all relevant stakeholders to achieve sustainable development. He explained that the programme’s core objective is to elevate the level of technical and administrative performance, optimise resource utilisation and strengthen community engagement to attract and nurture national talent.

Belhoul stressed the Council’s commitment to fulfilling its strategic role in developing the operational framework by updating supporting legislation and regulations and improving the quality of sports facilities, thereby enhancing the contribution of sports to the GDP.

He also commended the significant strides recently made by Dubai’s sports system, citing the remarkable successes of private clubs - including the Dubai Basketball Club - in marketing, communication, attracting diverse segments of society and raising the level of competitiveness.

He explained that the completion of this programme is the culmination of months of collaborative work and coordination between the Dubai Sports Council and both government and private clubs to research and design the various components of the programme and all its aspects.

He concluded by emphasising that the coming period will witness greater interaction among all stakeholders, anticipating positive results at all levels. He stated that this initiative will mark the beginning of a new phase of success and administrative and sporting development, befitting Dubai’s global standing.

The details of the ‘Club Accelerators Programme’ were also announced during the course of the press conference. The first phase of the programme will include government-owned clubs competing in the UAE Pro League, namely Al Nasr, Al Wasl, Shabab Al Ahli and Hatta.

The programme is already providing support to these four government clubs so that they are in prime position to achieve performance indicators covering key areas and various aspects of club operations. Additional support will be allocated to clubs that meet all criteria under the programme.

These indicators are distributed across five main pillars, namely development of football by enhancing player development and academy structures; development of other sports to improve programme quality and performance; and administrative and commercial aspects to increase revenue through ticket sales and sponsorships.

The programme also includes community engagement to build a fan base and foster active local interaction, as well as governance to ensure efficient institutional management, compliance with regulations, and the establishment of strong leadership structures and sound financial controls.

The pillars also encompass administrative and commercial affairs to grow revenue through ticket sales and sponsorships; community engagement to build a strong fan base and active local interaction; and governance to ensure efficient institutional management, compliance with regulations, and the establishment of strong leadership structures and rigorous financial controls.

The ‘Club Accelerators Programme’ also includes support for private clubs participating in UAE football competitions such as the Pro League, and the First and Second Division Leagues. The programme provides these clubs with access to technical and operational action plans to enhance their performance at all levels.

This mechanism offers private clubs greater flexibility to identify and address their specific gaps and challenges, rather than applying a standardised performance indicator framework, thus contributing to their competitiveness and sustainability.