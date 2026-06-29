Khalifa Fund launches specialised national programme to support, accelerate cybersecurity startups

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) has announced the launch of a specialised national programme to support and accelerate cybersecurity startups, in partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council.

The announcement was made during an event hosted at MZN Hub Al Ain, attended by Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, and Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of KFED.

The programme is launched under the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the UAE Cyber Security Council, which established a framework for collaboration in supporting entrepreneurship, fostering innovation, and strengthening the country's cybersecurity ecosystem. Building on this strategic partnership, the new programme has been developed in collaboration with CyberE71 to support and accelerate the growth of cybersecurity-focused startups across the UAE.

The initiative aims to attract, develop, and support cybersecurity startups through a comprehensive acceleration journey that enables entrepreneurs to create innovative, scalable solutions while enhancing their readiness to capitalize on opportunities within the UAE's national cybersecurity ecosystem.

The programme provides participants with an integrated support framework that includes specialized mentorship, partnership-building opportunities, and access to experts, investors, and key industry stakeholders. These services are designed to strengthen startups' ability to grow, scale, and compete in one of the most important and rapidly evolving technology sectors.

The programme is the result of ongoing collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council and highlights the importance of the partnership with CyberE71 in creating a supportive environment for cybersecurity startups. It provides access to specialized expertise, growth opportunities, and strategic partnerships needed to develop innovative solutions and strengthen competitiveness both locally and internationally.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti said: "Cybersecurity is no longer merely a technical sector; it has become a strategic driver of the digital economy and one of the fundamental pillars of the security and sustainability of societies. From this perspective, we are working to build an integrated national ecosystem that not only protects the digital space but also empowers entrepreneurs and supports startups capable of developing innovative cybersecurity solutions that originate in the UAE and expand into global markets."

He added that the programme serves as a practical model of collaboration among national entities to accelerate the growth of cybersecurity companies and transform promising ideas into businesses capable of competing and expanding. This, he said, will enhance the UAE's digital readiness and reinforce its position as a regional and global hub for developing advanced cybersecurity technologies and solutions.

Mouza Al Nasri said: "The launch of this programme reflects the Khalifa Fund's leading role in supporting and empowering entrepreneurs in collaboration with its strategic partners, while fostering the growth of startups across various sectors, including cybersecurity. This is achieved by providing an enabling environment that supports the development of scalable ventures and creates greater opportunities to transform ideas into success stories and productive businesses with sustainable economic impact."

She emphasised that the programme contributes to advancing the diversification of the national economy by strengthening the capabilities of emerging businesses and enabling them to grow and expand. It also enhances the presence and competitiveness of Emirati companies in the cybersecurity sector while supporting sustainable long-term economic growth.

The programme is expected to produce a new generation of national cybersecurity companies capable of developing innovative solutions that meet the needs of both local and international markets. This will further strengthen the UAE's national cybersecurity ecosystem and reinforce the country's position as a leading regional hub for advanced cybersecurity technologies and solutions.