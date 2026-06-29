MoFA Undersecretary receives a copy of credentials of Ambassador of Maldives

ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Thoriq Ibrahim, Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives to the United Arab Emirates.

Alshamsi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to expanding cooperation with Maldives across various fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

For his part, Thoriq Ibrahim commended the UAE's distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his aspiration to further enhance and develop bilateral relations across various sectors.

The United Arab Emirates and Maldives enjoy a strong bilateral partnership and relations that continue to grow across a range of sectors, including multilateral climate action, environmental sustainability, tourism, and renewable energy.