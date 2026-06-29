Dubai Press Club hosts specialised workshop on standards for media content in UAE

DUBAI, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club, in collaboration with the National Media Authority, today hosted a specialised workshop titled ‘The UAE's Media Content Standards’ as part of its ‘Media Workshops’ series. Presented by Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman of the National Media Authority, the workshop was attended by Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, and Maryam Al Mulla, Director of Dubai Press Club, among a host of distinguished media figures, content creators, and specialists from across the industry spectrum.

On this occasion, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, praised the efforts of the National Media Authority in modernising the legislative and regulatory framework for the media sector.

She noted that this focus on modernisation fosters a sophisticated media environment that promotes creativity and innovation, enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness as a regional and global hub for the media industry.

She said: “The Dubai Press Club is committed to providing specialised platforms that help raise awareness of national media legislation and policies, enabling those working in the sector to keep pace with the rapid developments in the media landscape both locally and globally. This workshop, held in cooperation with the National Media Authority, underscores the importance of a collective appreciation of media content standards adopted in the UAE.

This will contribute to supporting the production of responsible, professional content that reflects the values of Emirati society and our national identity, reinforcing the UAE's position as a leader in developing a balanced, influential, and future-focused media sector."

During the workshop, Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi highlighted the legislative framework governing the media sector in the UAE, most notably the Media Regulation Law and its new executive regulations, which were approved in 2023.

He described it as a modern legal framework designed to keep pace with the rapid transformation of the media landscape while fostering a flexible, enabling, and investment-friendly media environment that supports the production of high-quality local content aligned with national values and internationally recognised professional standards.

He emphasised that developing responsible media content is fundamental to strengthening public trust and fostering a professional and credible media environment. He noted that the standards established under the UAE's media legislation are not intended to restrict creativity, but rather to regulate and empower it within a clear framework that safeguards the country's national identity, protects society, and reinforces the UAE's image, achievements, and international standing.

The workshop also outlined the key features of the UAE's new media ecosystem, including the Media Regulation Law, its executive regulations, Cabinet resolutions governing administrative violations and penalties, media service fees, as well as regulatory decisions covering emerging media sectors, including digital media, electronic gaming, artificial intelligence, and on-demand streaming services.

For her part, Maryam Al Mulla expressed her sincere appreciation to Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi for his comprehensive presentation on the UAE's legislative and regulatory framework governing the media sector, as well as his detailed overview of the country's media content standards and the policies regulating media practice across various platforms.

Al Mulla affirmed that the workshop reflects Dubai Press Club's commitment to creating platforms for direct dialogue and knowledge exchange with national leaders and decision-makers, helping media professionals and content creators remain informed of the legislative and professional developments shaping the sector.

She noted that this, in turn, supports the production of responsible content that reflects the UAE's values and media vision, adding that the Club's collaboration with the National Media Authority represents a successful model of institutional partnership aimed at fostering a more professional and future-ready media ecosystem.

The workshop also addressed safeguards aimed at protecting society from harmful content, including combating misinformation and false news, ensuring accuracy through reliance on official sources, respecting individual privacy, protecting children from inappropriate content, and prohibiting inflammatory material.