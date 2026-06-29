EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base, technological edge in aerospace innovation





BRUSSELS, 29th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Airbus have signed a first €1 billion loan to support ambitious research and development in the European aerospace sector, part of an unprecedented €3 billion envelope tailored to underpin enterprising innovation.

The agreement is aimed at advancing the European leader’s technological edge in commercial and defence aviation. It will contribute directly to strengthening Europe’s tech leadership and manufacturing excellence, the building blocks of economic security.

The financing will support Airbus’ planned investments through 2030 in advanced technologies and integrated systems for commercial aviation, as well as security and defence systems. With specific investment projects located across France, Germany and Spain, it will augment Europe’s aerospace and defence ecosystems.

The financing comes as the first tranche of a €3 billion envelope, the largest corporate loan ever authorised by the EIB. Its size reflects the scale of investment needed by Europe’s leading aerospace manufacturer to continue successfully competing on the global market. Flexible terms, including long maturities, provide predictable long-term funding for major programmes that also serve Europe’s industrial resilience and technological leadership