Gold faces biggest monthly drop since late 2008

CAPITALS, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday and were set for their biggest monthly decline since October 2008.

Spot gold declined 1.5 percent to $3,956.92 per ounce by 02:21 GMT, shedding 12.7 percent so far in the month in what ⁠would be its fourth straight monthly fall.

US gold futures for August delivery lost 1.7 percent to $3,969.30.

Spot silver fell 2 percent to $57.13 per ounce, platinum lost 1.1 percent to $1,557.21 and palladium slid 0.4 percent to $1,208.17. All three metals were headed for quarterly and monthly losses.