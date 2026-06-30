Korea’s tax revenue up 19% in May on higher income

SEOUL, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's tax revenue rose nearly 19 percent in May from a year earlier, driven by higher incomes and a strong stock market, according to data released on Tuesday.

The government collected 35.8 trillion won (US$23.2 billion) in tax revenue last month, up from 30.1 trillion won in May 2025, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

The increase was mainly attributed to higher income tax receipts, which reached 22 trillion won in May, up 16.5 percent year-on-year, supported by gains from overseas securities and property transactions.

Revenue from the securities transaction tax climbed to 1.3 trillion won in May, compared with 300 billion won a year earlier, while corporate tax revenue increased 9.6 percent year-on-year to 7.6 trillion won, reflecting improved corporate earnings.

For the January-May period, total tax revenue reached 199.9 trillion won, marking a 16 percent increase from the corresponding period last year.