First Etihad Rail passenger service arrives from Fujairah in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The first Etihad Rail passenger service arrived in Abu Dhabi today from Fujairah, marking a major milestone in the UAE's national transport network.

The inaugural trial journey departed from Fujairah Station and arrived at Mohamed bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi amid celebrations reflecting the significance of the occasion. Passengers expressed pride in taking part in the historic first journey, highlighting the train's modern travel experience combining speed, comfort and reliability.

The trial operation marks the beginning of a new phase for the UAE's national railway network. Passenger services will expand from 30th September to connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah, before extending to stations in Al Dhafra Region in December 2026 and to Sharjah in March 2027.