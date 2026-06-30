TRENDS explores collaboration with International Institute for Cultural Diplomacy

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory hosted a delegation from the International Institute for Cultural Diplomacy for a dialogue session as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen international partnerships and expand knowledge and research cooperation with global think tanks and academic institutions.

The two sides discussed enhancing research cooperation and the exchange of expertise and knowledge, exploring opportunities to launch joint strategic initiatives in public and cultural diplomacy, and organising joint conferences, seminars and research programmes to enrich dialogue on current international issues and strengthen the global presence of both institutions.

Senior researcher Mohammed Al-Salmi, Head of the Research Sector at TRENDS Research & Advisory, said the meeting reflects TRENDS' commitment to building effective international knowledge partnerships that contribute to knowledge production and support decision-making. He noted that cultural diplomacy is an important avenue for fostering closer ties between peoples and strengthening the values of dialogue and international cooperation.

He added that TRENDS looks forward to translating the outcomes of the meeting into practical projects and initiatives that promote knowledge exchange, reinforce joint efforts, build bridges of cultural communication and enrich the research landscape at both the regional and international levels.

Dr. Salah Al-Habou, the institute's International Business Development Consultant, said cooperation with TRENDS offers promising opportunities to develop joint programmes and projects in the fields of cultural diplomacy and scientific research.