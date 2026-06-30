China's non-manufacturing PMI up for 2 consecutive months at 50.2 in June

BEIJING, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.2 in June, up for two consecutive months, official data revealed on Tuesday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), a reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The continued expansion signals a resilient economic recovery anchored by high-growth tech and financial industries.

The services sub-index edged up 0.1 points from the previous month to 50.4, while the construction business activity sub-index increased by more than three points to above 55, remaining firmly in expansion territory.

The construction sector's new orders sub-index returned to expansion after 11 months, rising to above 51.

Meanwhile, the business expectations index, which measures confidence based on expected demand and other factors, rose 0.5 points to 55.3 in June, indicating a more optimistic outlook across market sectors.