AD Ports Group, IRH Global Trading sign MoU to advance bunkering, alternative marine fuels at Khalifa Port

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group and IRH Global Trading Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore strategic cooperation in bunkering services and alternative marine fuels at Khalifa Port.

The MoU outlines potential collaboration across a range of areas, including the provision of bunkering services to vessels calling at Khalifa Port, the development of alternative fuel solutions such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), biofuels, and methanol, and the exploration of opportunities related to fuel storage infrastructure, terminal facilities, and fuel sampling and testing capabilities.

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO, Ports Cluster – AD Ports Group, said, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to forging strategic alliances that create long-term, sustainable value. By working alongside trusted partners such as IRH, we are enhancing our capabilities and supporting the development of future-ready infrastructure and services that reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global trade and logistics hub, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

Ali Rashed Alrashdi, Group CEO – International Resources Holding, said, “This collaboration with AD Ports Group reflects IRH's commitment to build strategic partnerships that drive real economic impact. As we continue to develop our global energy trading platform, bunkering and alternative marine fuels represent a high-potential area of growth. We see Khalifa Port as an ideal base from which to explore these opportunities, and we look forward to working closely with AD Ports Group to bring them to life.”

Through this collaboration, AD Ports Group and IRH Global Trading aim to further enhance Khalifa Port’s value proposition as a multi-purpose, deep-water port that supports efficient, sustainable, and future-oriented maritime operations.

IRH Global Trading is a strategic global commodities trading firm with interests across the mining and energy value chain and plans to build a diversified global minerals and energy trading platform, including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), crude oil, and petroleum products.

The collaboration would explore leveraging IRH’s international trading capabilities alongside AD Ports Group’s world-class port infrastructure and trade ecosystem.