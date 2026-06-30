Ministry of Interior discusses better cyber fraud cooperation with Portuguese Police

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior held a virtual meeting with a Portuguese police delegation to exchange expertise on combating cyber fraud, exploring best practices and innovative technological solutions in the field.

The Ministry stressed that tackling cyber fraud demands coordinated efforts, stronger international cooperation, and knowledge-sharing between government entities and the private sector, all of which contribute to advancing digital protection systems and reinforcing public trust in the digital environment.

The Ministry also highlighted that its membership in the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) reflects the UAE's commitment to unified international action against cross-border fraud, in support of the country's broader digital security objectives.

The meeting reviewed initiatives and technological solutions aimed at raising public awareness of cyber fraud risks and emerging fraudulent methods, as well as mechanisms for leveraging modern technology to step up preventative measures.

Both sides concluded by affirming the importance of sustained coordination, knowledge exchange, and exploring future cooperation opportunities to combat cyber fraud and develop solutions that protect individuals from evolving threats.