Zayed Authority for People of Determination, IMI Academy for Media launch strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the IMI Academy for Media, part of IMI Group, supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi as a strategic enabler of this qualitative partnership. This reflects its commitment to empowering cultural and creative initiatives, developing national talent, and strengthening the cultural and media industries ecosystem in the emirate, thereby reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for creativity, culture, and media production.

The agreement aims to develop the media capabilities of People of Determination and prepare national talent with the skills and knowledge required to actively participate in the media content industry. This will enhance their presence across various media disciplines and support their professional and knowledge empowerment pathways, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a more inclusive and empowered society.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Authority by Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and on behalf of IMI Academy for Media by Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Operating Officer of IMI Group. The signing ceremony was attended by several officials from both sides, including Khalid Al Hosani, Head of Operations at IMI Academy for Media, and Chantale Saliba, Head of Training and Media at the Academy.

The agreement is built upon the National Media Programme for Empowering People of Determination, launched in the first quarter of this year. It also aligns with the Authority’s ongoing efforts to expand specialised qualification opportunities and implement initiatives and programs aimed at equipping People of Determination with future skills, enhancing their readiness to participate in various development sectors, and reinforcing national priorities focused on quality of life and social inclusion.

Under the agreement, IMI Academy for Media will deliver a comprehensive six-month training program combining academic preparation and practical application. The programme includes media readiness skills, content creation and storytelling, media presentation and on-camera performance, conducting media interviews, and public speaking. It also features hands-on training labs and a final graduation project showcasing skills acquired.

The partnership also provides practical field training opportunities within media entities under IMI Group, enabling participants to engage directly with professional media environments, gain practical experience, and enhance their readiness to enter the media labour market in accordance with the latest professional standards.

The programme further integrates modern technologies and artificial intelligence in developing participants’ media skills, keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the global media sector, and opening new horizons for creativity, innovation, and impactful content creation for People of Determination.

The partnership seeks to establish sustainable career pathways for People of Determination in the media sector, strengthen their presence across various media disciplines, and promote the concept of inclusive media that reflects societal diversity and provides wider space for expression of ideas, experiences, and contributions.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan affirmed that this agreement marks a new milestone in the Authority’s journey toward empowering People of Determination with future skills and enhancing their presence in key impactful sectors, particularly the media sector.

He stated that real investment begins with people, and that capacity building, training opportunities, and specialised qualification form the foundation for preparing national talent capable of creativity, participation, and positive societal impact. This partnership provides an integrated educational and training environment that enables People of Determination to acquire modern media skills and enhance their professional readiness for the future.

He added that the partnership reflects the integration of national efforts in supporting qualitative initiatives that open new horizons for People of Determination and provide equal opportunities for participation across development fields, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global model for empowerment and social inclusion.

Khalid Al Hosani, Head of Operations at IMI Academy for Media, said, “We believe that empowerment starts with belief in capabilities, investment in potential, and the creation of real opportunities that allow individuals to grow and develop. Our collaboration with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination reflects this commitment by supporting a more inclusive learning environment that enables participants to develop new skills, build confidence, creativity, and meaningful expression.

For her part, Chantale Saliba, Head of Training and Media at IMI Academy for Media, said, “When we provide participants with the right space to learn, build practical skills, and express themselves, we help them gain the confidence to tell their stories and share their perspectives. Through this collaboration with Zayed Authority for People of Determination, we aim to deliver an interactive media training experience that helps participants explore storytelling techniques, develop their capabilities, and contribute to a more diverse and inclusive media landscape.

The first phase of the training programme is scheduled to launch next Friday at the IMI Academy for Media headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Participants will begin a six-month training journey comprising 24 in-person training days, featuring practical and interactive sessions.

The initial phase focuses on building self-confidence and media readiness, developing on-camera skills, and introducing participants to professional media environments and responsible media representation. This prepares them for more advanced stages in storytelling, media presentation, and content creation, culminating in a graduation project and field training within IMI Group media entities.

The partnership between Zayed Authority for People of Determination and IMI Academy for Media aims to launch future media initiatives to discover and develop media talent among People of Determination, provide practical platforms to showcase their creativity and success stories, and encourage them to produce media content that reflects their experiences and perspectives while raising community awareness of their abilities and contributions.

Through this partnership, both parties seek to build a sustainable model for media empowerment that connects training, practical application, and professional guidance, contributing to the preparation of a new generation of media professionals capable of keeping pace with digital transformations and actively participating in shaping impactful media messages that serve society and support sustainable development goals.