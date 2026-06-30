Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Establishment aid reaches Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

GAZA, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A UAE humanitarian aid convoy carrying food supplies and infant formula provided by the Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment has arrived in the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain. The aid forms part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and help alleviate their suffering.

The convoy was prepared at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish after the shipment arrived by air from Sharjah International Airport. The UAE humanitarian aid team sorted, loaded and prepared the supplies through an integrated logistics system, ensuring their swift delivery to the Gaza Strip, helping meet growing humanitarian needs and supporting the timely distribution of aid to beneficiaries.

The assistance underscores H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla's commitment to supporting the UAE's humanitarian and relief efforts and providing essential assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip to help alleviate their suffering.

Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE continues to implement humanitarian and relief initiatives in support of the Palestinian people, reaffirming its longstanding humanitarian approach of extending assistance to those in need and promoting the values of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation.