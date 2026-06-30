Rental Disputes Centre, Imam Malik College join forces to strengthen UAE's Judicial Ecosystem

DUBAI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Imam Malik College for Sharia and Law to expand cooperation across education, research, professional training, and knowledge exchange.

The partnership is designed to cultivate highly qualified legal professionals while supporting continuing efforts to enhance judicial services and the culture of institutional excellence.

The agreement reflects the two entities' shared commitment to building impactful knowledge-based partnerships that strengthen human capital and keep pace with the rapid evolution of the UAE's legal sector, reinforcing the integrated approach between the judiciary and academia.

Commenting on the agreement, Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Dubai Rental Disputes Centre, said, "This Memorandum embodies the Centre's vision of forging strategic partnerships with distinguished academic institutions to bolster the integration between legal education and judicial practice. Such collaboration enables law students to combine sound academic knowledge with practical courtroom experience, preparing them to meet the evolving demands of the profession.

Investing in national talent remains a cornerstone of our institutional development strategy. Our cooperation with Imam Malik College will create new opportunities for sharing expertise, launching specialised educational and training initiatives, and organising relevant events. These efforts are fully aligned with the Dubai Government's commitment to leadership, innovation and transforming sustainable development objectives into meaningful achievements."

For his part, Dr. Essa bin Abdullah bin Manea Al Hammiri, Chief Executive Officer of Imam Malik College for Sharia and Law, stated, "The signing of this MoU with the RDC marks another milestone in our ongoing efforts to deepen engagement with leading government judicial institutions. It also aims to elevate the quality of academic outcomes while ensuring they remain closely in line with the needs of today's legal employment market.

This collaboration will enrich students' educational journey by providing hands-on professional experience alongside specialised conferences and advanced academic programmes. The College is committed to leveraging its scholarly expertise to support joint initiatives and foster a culture of legal innovation that is consistent with Dubai's and the UAE's government excellence framework."

Under the terms of the MoU, students will benefit from structured field training at the Dubai Rental Disputes Centre, enabling them to gain practical exposure to judicial procedures and dispute resolution mechanisms applied in real cases, thereby equipping them with essential legal competencies and preparing a new generation of capable practitioners. Subject to recruitment requirements and the RDC's approved employment criteria, up to one graduate from the college may be recruited annually.

In addition, Imam Malik College will offer an annual 20 percent tuition discount for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across all disciplines, as well as a full scholarship for one student nominated by the Centre for every five students enrolled through its referral. The College will also provide academic guidance and specialised educational consultation as part of the collaboration.

The MoU will remain in effect for an initial period of three years from the date of signing, with automatic renewal for successive one-year terms. This long-term partnership underscores both sides' pledge to establish an enduring institutional relationship founded on continuity, the development of future legal leaders, and the provision of qualified national talent to the UAE's judicial sector.