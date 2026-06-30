Ministry of Interior attends 14th International Legal Forum in Russia

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A Ministry of Interior delegation, led by Brigadier Dr. Rashid Ali Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Police Justice, participated in the 14th International Legal Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The participation reflects the Ministry's commitment to engaging with international legal platforms, broadening partnerships, and staying current with developments in law and technology.

On the sidelines of the forum, the delegation met with Konstantin Chuychenko, Russia's Minister of Justice, who welcomed the Ministry's participation and underscored the value of its continued involvement in future sessions as a means of enhancing bilateral cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The delegation attended several specialised sessions covering recent developments in international law and legislative frameworks governing modern technologies, with a focus on artificial intelligence applications and international practices in this domain.

The delegation also toured security pavilions and met with representatives of smart solutions companies to explore potential areas of cooperation and learn about their systems and offerings, and benefit from their best practices and solutions.