'Digital Dubai' launches updated Dubai Data Manual

DUBAI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, part of Digital Dubai, has launched the updated Dubai Data Manual, marking a major step in advancing Dubai’s digital governance ecosystem and reinforcing the role of data as a strategic asset that drives decision-making, powers AI applications, and accelerates digital transformation.

The Manual provides a comprehensive framework that enables government entities to govern, manage, share, and maximise the value of data in line with international best practices and the Dubai Data Law, while fostering institutional readiness for the future.

Commenting on the launch, Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, said, "The updated Dubai Data Manual marks a major milestone for advancing government-wide readiness for the future of AI. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, Dubai has established itself as a global benchmark for digital transformation and is now progressing beyond the digitalisation of individual services towards the creation of seamless, intelligent urban experiences powered by trusted, consistent and structured data."

He added, "The Dubai Data Manual reflects a fundamental shift in how government entities perceive and manage data; from an operational requirement to a strategic asset that drives innovation and economic growth. As AI adoption accelerates, the quality, governance, and readiness of our data will define the strength of our digital future. The Manual provides a comprehensive set of standards, frameworks, and tools that empower entities to make better-informed decisions, deliver more efficient services, and enhance customer experiences through trusted data."

The updated Dubai Data Manual provides a structured and comprehensive framework for data management and governance, covering data quality, governance, roles and responsibilities, and compliance requirements.

The updated edition combines mandatory standards with practical guidance, enabling entities to manage data as a strategic asset while ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements.

By bringing these components together within a single framework, the Manual supports the transition from fragmented practices to a unified, sustainable, and scalable approach across the Government of Dubai.

The new edition reflects Dubai’s shift from digitalising individual services to building integrated and intelligent city-wide digital experiences. It enables government entities to develop accurate, real-time, consistent, structured, and AI-ready data environments.

This aligns with the objectives of the Digital Dubai Strategy, which focuses on delivering integrated and intelligent city-wide digital experiences, adopting product-based operating models instead of project-based approaches, building demand-driven data ecosystems rather than traditional centralised models, strengthening compliance with the Dubai Data Law, and supporting the growth of the digital economy.

The Manual represents a significant advancement in both structure and methodology, promoting greater consistency in institutional practices and providing a clearer, more integrated framework for organisational units to fulfil their roles and responsibilities. A unified structure has been adopted across all units to strengthen institutional integration, standardise concepts and methodologies, and enhance implementation efficiency and governance across entities.

A comprehensive and integrated data framework has also been developed to provide a holistic view of compliance requirements while ensuring a consistent approach to the presentation of guidance, requirements, and tools. In addition, the compliance framework has been streamlined through the introduction of mandatory data standards and self-assessment checklists, making requirements clearer and easier for government entities to implement.

The updated edition also demonstrates stronger alignment with internationally recognised data management best practices, while tailoring them to Dubai’s unique requirements.

Furthermore, the scope of AI readiness has been expanded to ensure that data is structured and governed in a manner that supports advanced analytics and AI applications.

The Manual enables Dubai government entities to treat data as a strategic asset by strengthening governance, improving data management quality, and maximising the value of data to support decision-making, service delivery, innovation, and AI applications.

It also promotes deeper data understanding through clearer standards and practical implementation tools that foster consistency and accelerate data management maturity across government. High-quality, effectively governed data enhances data sharing, enables advanced AI use cases, and strengthens data-driven decision-making.

As a result, the Manual contributes to the growth of Dubai’s data economy, unlocks new opportunities for innovation, improves the efficiency of government services, and enhances quality of life across the community.

By promoting AI-ready, high-maturity data practices across government, the Manual supports Dubai’s vision of becoming a fully integrated digital city where data serves as the foundation for innovation, improved quality of life, and sustainable economic growth.