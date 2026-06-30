Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ambassador of the Netherlands

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Gerard Steeghs, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, who paid a courtesy visit on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah affirmed the depth of the bilateral relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of the Netherlands and their shared commitment to further strengthening and developing ties in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and contributes to the prosperity of their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Saud praised the ambassador's efforts in enhancing cooperation between the two countries across various fields, wishing him success in his future assignments.

Ambassador Steeghs expressed his sincere appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality.

He also commended the strong bilateral relations between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the UAE, the UAE's leading regional and international standing, and the cooperation and support he received throughout his tenure in the country.