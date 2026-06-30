SAKINA, SpeechCare launch scientific collaboration to develop digital wellbeing protocols

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- SAKINA, the leading mental health network under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SpeechCare Centre, a specialist in speech therapy and neurodevelopmental interventions, to advance research protocols and clinically guided frameworks in digital wellbeing and strengthen the link between scientific research and clinical practice in Abu Dhabi.

Under the MoU, the two organisations will collaborate to design specialised research protocols focused on digital behaviours and related wellbeing considerations, while developing applied clinical frameworks for SAKINA’s Digital Wellbeing Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The frameworks will cover measurement tools, assessment approaches, referral pathways, and follow-up standards. The partnership also includes specialised training programmes and certifications to support implementation, with culturally aligned adaptations designed to reflect the UAE community’s needs.

Dr. Zain Ali Al Yafai, Chief Executive Officer of SAKINA, said, “Digital wellbeing is one of the most significant challenges and opportunities in contemporary mental health. Through our collaboration with SpeechCare, we are developing research-led clinical frameworks that translate knowledge into practical care to support children and families in a healthier, more balanced digital environment.”

Farah Al Qaissieh, Chief Executive Officer of SpeechCare Abu Dhabi, SAID, “By aligning expertise across health, education and community sectors, we aim to strengthen scientific research, build professional capacity and help ensure every child has a genuine opportunity to succeed in their communication journey.”

The collaboration supports Abu Dhabi’s ambition to strengthen preventive, integrated care models by combining research, clinical application and professional training. Through this partnership, SAKINA and SpeechCare aim to contribute to evidence-based practice in digital wellbeing and expand specialised support that responds to evolving community needs.