SEC approves draft organisational structure for SEDD

SHARJAH, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its meeting on Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

The meeting, which took place at the Sharjah Ruler's Office, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

The Council discussed a range of government matters aimed at further developing the emirate's public sector, monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, and reviewing the progress of development projects across all cities and regions of Sharjah.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enable government entities to perform their roles more efficiently and strengthen their institutional capabilities in pursuit of higher standards of excellence and sustainability in government performance, the Council approved the proposed general organisational structure of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD).

The approval forms part of the Sharjah Government's ongoing efforts to enhance the government system in line with international best practice, strengthen a business-friendly economic environment, sustain economic growth, keep pace with developments across all sectors, and reinforce the role of Emirati talent within the economic ecosystem.

The Council also instructed its General Secretariat to submit the proposed organisational structure to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority's 2025 report, which highlighted the authority's efforts and key achievements in regulating and issuing fishing licences, maintaining fishermen's records and archiving data, and conducting field inspections to improve compliance, reduce violations and support the sustainability of fish stocks.

The report also highlighted increased occupancy rates at Al Hamriyah Fishermen's Village, governance of the fishermen's cooperative sector, and the organisation of electronic elections for cooperative boards of directors.

It outlined the authority's projects, including the aquaculture farm and its implementation phases, as well as initiatives to enhance fish stocks and promote sustainability through the deployment of artificial reef structures at several marine sites across the Emirate.

The report also covered upgrades to marine infrastructure by expanding the total capacity of marina berths to more than 270, while improving the quality of services provided to marina users.

Other projects undertaken by the authority included the replacement of Al Khan slipway, maintenance of Khor Kalba Marina, refurbishment of the ice factory in Dibba Al Hisn, maintenance of Al Lu'lu'iyah Marina, construction of a concrete quay in Kalba, and upgrades to related facilities.

The Council also reviewed a report on the efforts of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority to support and develop public transport, enhance services provided to the public, improve accessibility, expand the transport network through multiple modes, strengthen integration between them, and implement smart solutions to reduce travel times and facilitate passenger movement in line with the needs of the community and the Emirate's continuing population and urban growth.