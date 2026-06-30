Liwa Team climbs to second place in FIA World Baja Cup after Italian Baja

ROME, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Liwa Team, representing Liwa Sports Club, has significantly strengthened its title challenge in the 2026 FIA World Baja Cup after concluding the fourth round of the championship, the Italian Baja 2026, with a valuable haul of points that lifted the team to second place in the overall SSV (Side-by-Side Vehicles) standings with 161 points, with only two rounds remaining in the season.

Under the championship regulations, only the best six results from the eight-round calendar count towards the final standings, giving the team an additional opportunity to further improve its points tally in the remaining events.

The Emirati crew of Mansour Al Balheli and co-driver Khalid Al Kindi, competing in a Can-Am Maverick R, delivered an impressive performance throughout the rally, opening their campaign with victory in the first stage to underline their determination to challenge for the category lead from the outset.

The second stage featured two competitive runs, with the team claiming first place in the morning section before suffering a mechanical issue during the afternoon run, forcing them down to fourth place while still keeping their hopes alive heading into the final stage.

In the decisive third stage, the team bounced back strongly to finish third, securing valuable championship points that propelled them into second place in the overall FIA World Baja Cup standings for the SSV category. The Italian Baja, regarded as one of the toughest rounds of the season, attracted a record 91 crews from 28 countries competing on the renowned gravel stages of Italy's Friuli region.

The result reflects the continued development of Liwa Team and its ability to compete with the world's leading Baja competitors, particularly after recovering from its retirement in the Jordan Baja, followed by an impressive runner-up finish in Greece, before continuing its upward momentum in Italy to move closer to the championship lead.

Liwa Team now shifts its focus to the final two rounds of the championship, aiming to continue collecting crucial points and mount a strong challenge for the FIA World Baja Cup title, with the battle at the top of the standings expected to remain fiercely contested until the season finale.