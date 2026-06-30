Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records™ Title for most waterslides in waterpark

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has officially been awarded the Guinness World Records™ title for the most waterslides in a waterpark, featuring a record-breaking collection of 55 slides.

During a celebratory ceremony held at the award-winning waterpark, Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, and Rayan Al Haddar, General Manager of Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, officially received the Guinness World Records™ certificate from Hanane Spiers, Official Guinness World Records™ Adjudicator for the MENA region and Türkiye, recognising the waterpark’s latest milestone achievement.

Rayan Al Haddar, General Manager at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, said, “We are incredibly proud to receive the Guinness World Records™ title for the most waterslides in a waterpark, marking another major milestone for Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The addition of our newest attractions, including the UAE’s tallest waterslide, reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and world-class experiences for our guests. With a record-breaking collection of 55 waterslides, Yas Waterworld continues to strengthen its position as a leading global waterpark, offering unforgettable experiences for families, friends, and thrill-seekers alike.”

The record-breaking title follows the waterpark’s recent expansion, which introduced 11 all-new rides, slides and attractions, further enriching its dynamic Lost City theming as an extension of The Legend of the Lost Pearl. Today, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi is home to more than 70 rides, slides and attractions, with its world record-setting portfolio of 55 waterslides standing as the centerpiece of the guest experience.

From the soaring heights of Matamir’s Drop, the UAE’s tallest waterslide, to high-speed racing slides and interactive water adventures, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi continues to push the boundaries of water-based entertainment. The latest additions seamlessly blend cutting-edge thrills with the park’s rich Emirati-inspired storytelling, delivering unforgettable moments for guests of all ages.

This new Guinness World Records™ title marks an exciting new chapter in the waterpark’s evolution, bringing even more world-class thrills to Yas Island while setting a new international benchmark for aquatic entertainment.