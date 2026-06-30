flydubai publishes inaugural Sustainability Report

DUBAI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced today the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report for 2025. Titled “fly forward 2025,” the report outlines the formal execution of a five-year sustainability strategy.

The report is developed in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Structured across six core environmental, social and governance (ESG) pillars, the report underscores the airline’s commitment towards achieving a more sustainable future while growing its network, reducing its environmental footprint and supporting the communities it serves.

In 2025, the carrier conducted a double materiality assessment, evaluating both impact materiality to identify how flydubai’s operations affect the environment and society, and financial materiality to show how sustainability topics may influence the carrier’s enterprise value and performance. These insights have informed a five-year sustainability strategy with clear KPIs to advance flydubai’s ambitions.

Commenting on the carrier’s inaugural sustainability report, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, said, “To lead a forward-thinking airline is to carry a responsibility that extends beyond the markets we serve to the generations who will inherit the outcomes of today’s decisions. This inaugural Sustainability Report reflects that responsibility and flydubai’s commitment to embedding it at the core of how the airline is governed. Guided by the UAE’s vision for a net-zero, resilient future, we are determined to pursue growth that reflects the ambitions of our nation and honours the legacy we are shaping together.”

flydubai continues to play a key role in strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation hub. This first sustainability report marks an important milestone, reflecting the progress made and the clear direction it has set for the airline’s responsible growth.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “Sustainability will continue to guide flydubai’s strategic direction as we continue to build a resilient and responsible future. Our first Sustainability Report marks an important milestone, reflecting the progress we have made and the clear direction we have set for responsible growth. In 2025, we completed our first comprehensive sustainability assessment and established a focused five-year strategy, enabling us to prioritise the areas where we can deliver the greatest impact. These efforts are essential to building a resilient organisation that can adapt to evolving industry and regulatory demands."

The six pillars of “fly forward 2025”

Climate-ready operations: flydubai’s climate action starts with its day-to-day operations. We commit to improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions across all operations.

Environmental stewardship: We manage our environmental impact through waste circularity, responsible resource use and wildlife protection.

People at our core: Beyond environmental performance, we invest in our people, support the communities we serve, and enable greater connectivity across markets.

Stronger together: flydubai’s commitment to shared progress extends beyond its operations. We support communities where we operate, work with suppliers who share our values and partner with organisations that create positive social impact.

Excellence in safety, compliance and services: Safety, compliance and service excellence define flydubai’s operations. Our approach integrates systematic safety management with the consistent delivery of the customer experience across every touchpoint of a customer’s journey.

Intelligent aviation: Innovation drives flydubai’s operations. We use digital tools, artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve fuel efficiency, enhance safety and reduce environmental impact whilst maintaining operational excellence.

This milestone marks the start of flydubai’s sustainability reporting journey and reinforces its commitment to continuously improving both performance and disclosure.

Looking ahead, flydubai continues to expand its technology infrastructure, including a landmark partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to implement generative AI across flight operations as well as a collaboration with Starlink to roll out high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity across its fleet. Backed by an extensive narrowbody order portfolio and incoming widebody Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, flydubai is well-positioned to continue connecting more places to Dubai efficiently and responsibly for years to come.