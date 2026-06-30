New EU steel regulation to take effect on July 1 to address global overcapacity

BRUSSELS, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A new European regulation aimed at protecting the EU steel sector from the damaging impact of global overcapacity will enter into application on July 1, 2026, marking a key step toward safeguarding the long-term viability of one of Europe’s most strategically important industries.

The European Commission said it had published the implementing regulation setting out the distribution of tariff quotas among the EU’s trading partners.

The new system, which will replace the EU’s steel safeguard, combines reduced overall tariff-free quotas with a higher duty on imports exceeding those quotas.

The Commission said the distribution of tariff quotas is based on clearly defined criteria under the new Steel Regulation. The mechanism is designed to ensure predictable access to the EU market for third-country suppliers through a fair and objective methodology, while also maintaining diverse sources of supply for downstream users in the EU.

The implementing regulation also seeks to minimise the impact of the new rules on the EU’s Free Trade Agreement partners without undermining the effectiveness of the measure. FTA partners account for around 80% of EU steel imports.

Under the regulation, half of the EU’s annual import quota, set at 18.3 million tonnes, has been reserved exclusively for preferential trading partners, while the remaining half will be available to all trading partners without discrimination, including FTA partners.

As a result, the EU’s FTA partners will retain a significantly higher share of access to the EU market than the average 47% reduction foreseen under the Steel Regulation.

The Commission said the EU had addressed concerns raised by trading partners through constructive discussions at the World Trade Organisation under Article XXVIII negotiations of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, with a significant number of partners provisionally agreeing to their allocated quotas.

The Steel Regulation provides for the use of an urgency procedure because quotas need to be distributed from July 1. Member States will be asked to vote within 14 days of the adoption of the implementing regulation by the College of Commissioners, and the regulation will remain in force for a maximum of six months.

The implementing regulation will then be resubmitted to the relevant Member State committee under the normal comitology procedure before the end of 2026. The Commission will also continue its engagement with trading partners at the WTO under the ongoing GATT negotiations.

The recently adopted Steel Regulation forms part of the EU’s response to persistent global overcapacity in the steel sector, which the Commission said remains a serious global problem and continues to distort international markets.

The measure sets annual tariff-free quotas at 18.3 million tonnes and introduces a 50% out-of-quota duty on 26 categories of steel products imported into the EU. It also introduces a traceability requirement to improve transparency in the EU steel supply chain, requiring companies to provide information on where the “melt and pour” stage of imported steel production takes place.

The Commission said the measure is intended to restore fair competition in a market affected by distortions linked to overcapacity, protect jobs in EU steel production, and give European steelmakers the economic space needed to invest in cleaner and more innovative steel production in the EU.

The regulation also seeks to balance the interests of EU steel producers, steel users and importers, while taking into account the Union’s international obligations.

The Commission first introduced the steel safeguard on imports of certain steel products in July 2018 to prevent economic damage to EU steel producers from trade diversion and rising imports.