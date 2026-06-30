China’s first river-sea intermodal zero-carbon route launched in Zhejiang Province

NINGBO, 30 June 2026 (WAM) -- China’s first river-sea intermodal zero-carbon route was launched on Tuesday as the fully electric container vessel Ningyuan Dianpeng departed Jiaxing Port on its maiden voyage to Ningbo Zhoushan Port in East China’s Zhejiang Province, the Global Times reported.

The launch marks the beginning of China’s first river-sea intermodal transport route in the zero-carbon era, offering a replicable and scalable model for electrifying and decarbonising transport across coastal and inland waterways, according to a press release issued by Ningbo Zhoushan Port.

The zero-carbon river-sea intermodal route is designed as a full-chain green transport system, integrating fully electric container trucks, inland river vessels and seagoing vessels.

The first batch of zero-carbon cargo consists of knock-down auto kits produced by Chinese automaker Geely.

Ningbo Zhoushan Port told the Global Times on Tuesday that the zero-emission transport corridor spans 330 to 350 kilometres.

Under the route, cargo is transported from Geely’s Changxing factory by electric trucks to the Port of Huzhou, where it is transferred to six electric river vessels, each with a capacity of 64 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). It is then shipped through various inland waterways to Jiaxing Port before being loaded onto the fully electric seagoing vessel Ningyuan Dianpeng for onward transport to Ningbo Zhoushan Port, achieving zero carbon emissions throughout the journey.

The green transformation delivers not only environmental benefits but also economic gains. According to estimates by Ningbo Zhoushan Port, the route is expected to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 4,800 tonnes and cut logistics costs by 7.4 million yuan.

At the heart of the route’s transport capacity is the Ningyuan Dianpeng, which was deployed for the maiden voyage and is a sister ship of the Ningyuan Diankun.

Built by Ningbo Ocean Shipping Co., the vessel is among the world’s largest electric intelligent container ships and part of China’s first batch of 10,000-tonne-class electric intelligent container vessels. It measures 127.8 metres in length and 21.6 metres in width, can carry 742 TEUs, and is powered by 10 standardised containerised battery packs with a total storage capacity of around 20,000 kWh.

The Ningyuan Diankun began operating on the Ningbo-Jiaxing route in April, saving 67 tonnes of fuel and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 168 tonnes in its first month. Annual savings are projected to reach 800 tonnes of fuel and more than 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

With the commissioning of the Ningyuan Dianpeng, Ningbo Ocean Shipping Co.’s fully electric intelligent seagoing vessels are set to begin large-scale operations on the designated zero-carbon route.