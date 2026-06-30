dnata secures ground handling licence at Amsterdam Schiphol

DUBAI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- dnata, a global air and travel services provider, has been re-awarded a ground handling licence at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) in the Netherlands, reinforcing its position at one of Europe’s most important aviation hubs.

The award follows a competitive public tender by the airport operator and enables dnata to continue providing high-quality ground handling services at AMS for the next seven years, as Schiphol moves into the next phase of its ground handling operations.

dnata has been serving airline customers in Amsterdam for more than a decade, providing passenger, baggage, ramp and cargo services to a diverse portfolio of major international carriers and specialist operators. The company currently supports more than 20 passenger and cargo airlines at Schiphol, with a team of over 1,200 employees handling approximately 500,000 tonnes of cargo and around 16,000 flights each year.

Thiemo van Spellen, Managing Director, dnata Netherlands, said, “We are proud to continue our ground handling operations at Amsterdam Schiphol. This award reflects the trust placed in our people, our operational capabilities and our commitment to delivering safe, reliable and consistent services for airlines and passengers.

“Schiphol is a critical hub in European aviation, and this is an important moment for the airport’s ground handling community. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Schiphol, our airline customers, employees, unions and industry partners as the airport enters its next phase. Together, we remain focused on supporting smooth operations, high service standards and a resilient operating environment.”

With the seven-year licence secured, dnata is well-positioned to build on its existing operations at Schiphol, deepen customer partnerships and pursue new growth opportunities. The company’s dedicated local team will work closely with Schiphol and airline partners throughout the transition into the new license period.

The renewed mandate also highlights dnata’s broader commitment to Amsterdam and the Netherlands, where the company continues to invest in its people, infrastructure and operational capabilities. This includes dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, one of the largest facilities of its kind, with an annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes and representing a €70 million investment.

Globally, dnata provides ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in 37 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2025-26, dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled 888,793 aircraft turns and moved 3.2 million tonnes of cargo.