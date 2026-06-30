UAE Integrative Medicine Council endorses five priority traditional medicine practices

ABU DHABI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Integrative Medicine Council (UAEIMC) endorsed a set of priority areas in integrative medicine and Emirati Traditional Medicine, in line with its approved strategy and as a step towards their integration into the national healthcare system.

The second Council Meeting held in Abu Dhabi under the chairpersonship of Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the UAEIMC, marks a new phase in the implementation of UAEIMC’s strategic priorities to strengthen integrative medicine provision in the UAE.

During the meeting, the Council also endorsed a number of regulatory frameworks and strategic partnerships to support the implementation of its strategic priorities.

The meeting was held alongside a gathering, bringing together the largest number of Emirati Traditional Medicine Healers for direct dialogue with Council Members, providing an opportunity to share how traditional knowledge and practices can be considered within the national healthcare system. The engagement reinforced the Council’s role and commitment to safeguarding traditional healing knowledge, supporting its development through evidence-based approaches, and advancing a more inclusive healthcare sector in the UAE.

The Council also organised a dedicated interactive workshop, in collaboration with Zayed Complex for Herbal Research and Traditional Medicine, bringing together Emirati Traditional Medicine Healers specialising in Al Mas’h (manual healing therapy) to explore the practice and its definitions.

The workshop marked the first step towards developing a preliminary framework and supporting a broader project to codify Al Mas’h as an Emirati Traditional Medicine practice.

During the Council Meeting, Members endorsed a set of priority practice areas, including Acupuncture, Ayurveda, Chiropractic, Osteopathy, and Al Mas’h. Members also approved a regulatory framework covering six key areas: standards of care, scope of practice, practitioner licensing and regulation, pharmaceutical and product regulation, facility licensing and regulation, and the official recognition and formalisation of integrative medicine practices.

Priority local and international partnerships were endorsed to support implementation across key sectors, including finance, education and professional development, research, innovation and technology, and service provision. These partnerships will support UAEIMC’s efforts to strengthen the foundations required for safe, credible, and coordinated implementation of integrative medicine across the UAE.

Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon said, “The Council’s decisions reflect the UAE’s firm commitment to developing integrative medicine through clear strategic priorities, strong governance, and coordinated national action. As the UAE strengthens this field and supports its growth, the Council is focused on establishing the regulatory, research, and academic foundations that allow priority practice areas, including Emirati Traditional Medicine, to develop with clarity, credibility, and a sustainable vision that supports improved health and wellbeing outcomes.”

“Through direct engagement with Emirati Traditional Medicine Healers, we are supporting the documentation and study of traditional knowledge and practices within clear scientific and regulatory frameworks. This approach enables a deeper understanding of this heritage and a systematic assessment of its potential within the future of integrative healthcare in the UAE. Through this pathway, we connect a rich national heritage with the country’s future health ambitions, contributing to prevention, public health, and improved quality of life for communities across the UAE,” she added.

During the Second Council Meeting, Council Members reviewed progress under the UAE Integrative Medicine Strategy, including its strategic initiatives that contribute to a broader national agenda to safeguard traditional knowledge and ensure its appropriate recognition within an evolving healthcare system in the UAE.

The discussions further emphasised the importance of strengthening documentation, expanding knowledge exchange, enhancing codification, and deepening understanding of Emirati Traditional Medicine and other traditional and complementary health practices, reinforcing their role in supporting prevention and wellbeing in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Al Mheiri, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority; Hamad Abdulla Al Zaabi, Director-General of the National Projects Office; Dr. Fatima Mohamed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment; and Faris Saif Faris Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Presidential Court. During the meeting, the Council also welcomed Dr. Ziad Ameer Saleh, Chairman of the Zayed Complex for Herbal Research and Traditional Medicine.