Winner of 'RAK Talent Award' receives business project worth AED2.5 million

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under sponsorship of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and in a step that reflects success of the initiative in turning the innovative ideas into real economic projects, Emirati citizen Mira Ibrahim Abdullah Al Jamali, winner of “RAK Talent Award” received her business project which is an equipped shop at Al Manar Mall worth AED2.5 million in presence of Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman, RAK Chamber and Arifa Saleh Al Falahi, Board Member, Benoy Kurien, Chief Executive Officer, Al Hamra Group, and Lee Northmore, Vice President, Al Manar Mall and Head of the Award Judging Committee and a large crowd of citizens.

The award organised by the Saud bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Project Development under sponsorship of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and hosted by Al Manar Mall as part of RAK EATS Festival comes in line with the competitive journey launched last year to highlight and empower Emirati talents in the food and beverage sector, and to enhance innovation and contribute to enriching entrepreneurship in the Emirate through turning distinguished ideas into successful sustainable commercial projects.

Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasised that, since its launch, the award has achieved its key objectives by attracting widespread interest from citizens across the UAE. The award's website received approximately 4,555 visitors and attracted 635 submissions, all of which underwent a rigorous evaluation process based on the highest professional standards. The submissions were assessed by specialised evaluation committees to select the winning project, which demonstrated the highest levels of innovation and excellence.

Al Nuaimi added that the success of the award reflects the increasing attention to the entrepreneurship and innovation culture and highlights the importance of the initiatives that unlock real opportunities for owners of innovative ideas to shift to the execution phase.

He praised the efforts of the working teams in the Chamber and the Saud bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Project Development and the Award Judging Committee and all the partners who contributed to the success of this initiative.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed that receiving the winning business project is not the end of the competition, but rather the beginning of an investment journey that reflects the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimh’s vision of investment in human, empowering national talents and turning innovative ideas into economic projects which will enhance competition of the Emirate and strengthen its position as a leading investment, innovation and entrepreneurship destination.

He added that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is consistently moving toward building a knowledge- and innovation-based economy through launching initiatives that offer innovators and entrepreneurs a supportive environment for success.

He underscored that Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry will continue its role as a strategic partner in supporting these approaches and enhancing partnerships with the different national establishments, which will contribute to developing Emirati projects and creating promising economic opportunities.

He noted that the real value of the award is not limited only to the value of the awarded project; rather, it also provides a complete ecosystem, including a distinguished commercial location, exemption from rent for three years, in addition to operational, marketing, and management support, which will ensure the project's sustainability and enhance its opportunities for success. The project reflects the vision of the emirate in building national projects which can compete and achieve added value to the national economy.