RTA launches traffic improvements at 28 Dubai locations to boost road efficiency

DUBAI, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a series of traffic ‘Quick Wins’ at 28 locations across Dubai between July and September 2026.

The works form part of RTA's ongoing efforts to enhance the road network, improve operational efficiency, ensure smoother traffic flow and higher safety levels, and strengthen connectivity between residential areas, educational zones, and development areas — supporting the emirate's sustained urban and population growth.

The works cover four locations around school zones, three locations in development areas, and 21 locations across various parts of Dubai. They have been scheduled during the summer holiday to benefit from lower traffic volumes, accelerate delivery, and minimise impact on road users.

The Emirates Road expansion project is among the most prominent rapid traffic improvements being implemented during the summer. It includes the addition of two new lanes over a 5 km section extending from the Emirate of Sharjah towards Al Amardi Street. The project reflects the significance of Emirates Road as a key corridor linking Dubai with neighbouring emirates, as well as the high traffic volumes it records during peak periods. The expansion is expected to ease traffic congestion and cut journey time by 25% during peak hours on this vital corridor.

The works also include traffic improvements at the intersection of Trade Centre Street and Marasi Drive in Business Bay, improved traffic flow on Latifa Bint Hamdan Street near Al Quoz Industrial Area, and traffic improvements on Ras Al Khor Road towards Al Khail Road. These improvements will raise intersection efficiency and enhance traffic flow across several key areas witnessing growing traffic volumes.

The projects also include improvement works near residential areas. These include adding a new lane at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street and Al Amardi Street, upgrading the right-turn movement on Ras Al Khor Road towards Dubai–Al Ain Road from one lane to two, and expanding a traffic lane on Algeria Street in Al Mizhar 4 before the entrance to the labour accommodation. These works will help increase capacity, reduce queues and improve vehicle movement at these locations.

As part of preparations for the new academic year and efforts to enhance traffic safety around educational institutions, RTA is constructing new parking spaces for Zayed Educational Complex in Al Mizhar 2, along with additional parking spaces for Horizon International School in Umm Al Sheif. Further improvements will help regulate vehicle movement, facilitate entry and exit, and reduce congestion during school peak hours.

The selection of traffic improvement locations is based on specialised technical and field studies, supported by the analysis of historical traffic data, field survey results, and data from intelligent transport systems and surveillance cameras. RTA also draws on public feedback and suggestions received through various communication channels to implement swift and effective solutions that improve traffic flow and efficiency, reduce journey times, and enhance the mobility experience for all road users.