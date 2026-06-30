Ammar bin Humaid attends 'Pledge & Commitment' forum in Ajman

AJMAN, 30th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, today attended the fifth edition of the "Pledge & Commitment'' forum, in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sandooq Al Watan, at Sheikh Zayed Hall, Ajman University.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid said that the forum represents a national gathering where hearts unite to renew loyalty and allegiance to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting that the initiative reflects the pride of the UAE people in the country's path of development and progress under his leadership, built on solid foundations that safeguard its achievements and preserve its gains.

He praised the exceptional efforts of His Highness the President and his wise leadership, which have strengthened the UAE's standing and reinforced its position on both the regional and international stages.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar added that the UAE President's far-sighted vision has laid the cornerstone for a unique and sustainable development journey centred on empowering people, investing in their potential and enhancing their capabilities to secure a more prosperous future for generations to come.

The Crown Prince of Ajman expressed his pride in the sincere feelings of loyalty and devotion demonstrated by Emiratis and residents alike towards the country's wise leadership, noting that these sentiments are clearly embodied in the "Pledge & Commitment" initiative.

He also added that the forum reflects the highest values of loyalty and commitment to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and underscores the strong bond between the leader and his people in a pioneering model of solidarity founded on trust, affection, and unity of vision and destiny.

He also commended the efforts of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak and his team in launching and ensuring the success of the initiative. He said that the forum conveys a message of steadfast loyalty and enduring allegiance, reflecting a nation united behind its leadership, firmly committed to the values of the Union and moving forward with determination and boundless ambition towards a more prosperous future.

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by the screening of a documentary highlighting the latest developments of the "Pledge & Commitment" initiative. The film reviewed the initiative's journey, its national and community objectives, and its mission to strengthen the values of national cohesion. It also showcased the broad public engagement achieved since its launch, as well as the digital platform that enabled citizens and residents to express their loyalty, sense of belonging, and appreciation for the nation and its leadership.

Sheikh Nahyan then delivered a speech in which he praised Ajman's continued development achievements and successes, stressing the importance of the national gathering and its social and national significance. He underscored its role in promoting the values of belonging, loyalty, social responsibility, and gratitude to the nation and the leader of its development journey.

He also expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, commending his continued contributions and achievements that have made Ajman a successful model of comprehensive development.

The forum witnessed H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi signing the "Pledge & Commitment" document, joined by a number of sheikhs, alongside representatives of various segments of Ajman's community, including both Emiratis and residents.

Several Sheikhs and officials attended the event.